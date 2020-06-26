Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence. Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Ssandip Singh, Rhea Chakraborty amongst others visited his family to pay respects. Now, the Dil Bechara actor’s father is finally breaking his silence. He also talks about the professional rivalry that is highly debatable all across.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh is currently at his native house in Patna. The family recently conducted a prayer meet for the late actor. Even Manoj Tiwari visited their house to pay his respects. However, what’s been grabbing eyeballs is the real reason why he died by suicide. Police have found no suicide note, and hence, several theories suggest it was murder. Cases also have been filed all over the country blaming Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others.

When asked about it in a conversation with Hindustan Times, KK Singh said, “Ho sakta hai…. Filmy duniya mein ho sakta hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Hota hi hai, agar kisi ko dikhta hai bohot aage badhta hai, to kuch kar do. Hota hi hoga.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father even confirmed that there were plans for marriage soon. In fact, that was the last thing that the father-son duo spoke about. “Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki Corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri,” he shared.

Singh also mentioned about Ankita Lokhande visiting their native place. “Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi,” he said. When asked about their breakup, he reacted, “Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai.”

That’s not it. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father spoke about Kriti Sanon too. He mentioned how he could barely recognise anyone because of the masks. However, Kriti came and sat next to him. She mentioned how Sushant was a really nice man, and he kept listening but said nothing.

