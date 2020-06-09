Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide, Jumps Off The 14th Floor Of A Building In Mumbai

Disha Salian who used to manage Sushant Singh Rajput back in the time, passed away last night. She got weak at the moment and committed suicide by jumping off a building. The building is said to be located at Malad, Mumbai.

It’s also been reported that Disha Salian was with her fiance when this unfortunate incident took place. After the incident, she was rushed to a hospital nearby in Borivali.

As per a report published in Peeping Moon, Disha was declared dead on arrival. Currently, she was employed with Bunty Sajdeh’s Talent Management company Cornerstone. Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian also managed comedian Bharti Singh and Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.

The question of why she tried committing suicide isn’t clear yet. The report just states that she apparently jumped from the 14th floor of a building situated in Jankalyan Nagar, Malawani.

As far as the statements of her closed ones are concerned, her parents have spoken up and her fiancé’s statement will be recorded soon. Stick to this space for the follow-up about the same.

