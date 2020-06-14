It’s still hard to believe that our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. We saw him taking a subject like Chhichhore, which teaches us to live life without stress, but the actor himself ended his life on a tragic note due to depression and that’s more shocking.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s life has been really interesting as he lived it to fullest. After making an impact in the television world, he stormed Bollywood with his debut in Kai Po Che and the rest is the history. But there are some interesting facts about his life, which are lesser-known.

Take a look at 5 lesser-known facts of Sushant Singh Rajput:

1) Pavitra Rishta wasn’t Sushant’s television debut

Sushant debuted on the small screen with Kis Desh Mein Hai Dil Mera in 2008. He then acquired fame with his portrayal in Pavitra Rishta (2008-2011).

2) Helped Mohit Suri on Raaz: The Mystery Continues

This one is unknown to many. Yes, he worked as an assistant on Mohit Suri’s Raaz: The Mystery Continues. The film featured Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman.

3) Perfectionist to the core

During the rehearsal for M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput worked really hard to get that iconic ‘Helicopter shot’ right. He used to rehearse the shot for around 225 times in a day.

4) Martial arts enthusiast

Unknown to many, Sushant had learned martial arts from action director Allan Amin.

5) Offers flooded post M.S. Dhoni’s success

Sushant Singh Rajput nailed Dhoni’s role to perfection. The film turned out to be a big success at the box office. Post the mega-success of the biopic, the actor was in high demand. The actor himself in an interview revealed that he was in talks for as many as 12 projects at a time.

So, these were some of the lesser-known facts about the versatile actor and a small tribute from us. May his soul rest in peace!

