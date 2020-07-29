Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Ankita Lokhande Posts A Cryptic Tweet After FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty By The Late Actor's Dad

It was yesterday that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetting the actor’s suicide. It was alleged in the complaint that he filed at a Patna police station that Rhea used Sushant for financial gains and even blackmailed him for making his medical history public. Sushant’s father also alleged Rhea for stealing cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card and other things. Along with Rhea, he also filed a complaint against her family members.

Now Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has posted a cryptic post on Twitter which reads as saying, “Truth Wins”. Although she hasn’t written anything apart from this and hasn’t taken any name, we wonder if she is talking about Sushant & Rhea’s case?

Ankita Lokhande has been quite actively speaking up in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently, Ankita along with Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and other celebrities joined fans to take part in the Candle4SSR online protest. The online protest was initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and to demand justice for the late actor.

Coming back to Rhea Chakraborty, a few days back she had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to do a CBI investigation about the actor’s death.

“Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise .

I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate” she had written on Instagram along with a post of Sushant.

Sushant was found hanging in his house on June 14. His cause of death was described as suicide but so many people believe it was a murder.

