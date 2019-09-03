Superwoman Lilly Singh Says Coming Out As Bisexual Was ‘One Of The Scariest Experiences Of Her Life’

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh says opening up on social media about her bisexuality earlier this year was one of her scariest experiences in life.

Lilly took to Instagram on Tuesday to write: “It’s been one year since I mustered up the courage to share my truth with some of my dearest friends. When I decided to come out on social media earlier this year, I did so through a very pointed post. Having shared so much of my life with an audience for so long, this is one aspect of my life I didn’t want to explain. That is what felt right and authentic to me.”

“Having said that, it’s been a year and now I do feel compelled to share a few thoughts with those willing to read them. Firstly, I’ve learned that there is NOTHING more important than living your truth. It’s scary, it’s nerve wrecking and often times it’s painful but ultimately it is worth it. Period. But this post isn’t just about the bright side, it’s about raw truth. Coming out was one of the scariest experiences of my life. I’d love to tell you that everyone was supportive and that people didn’t treat me differently but I’d be lying,” she added.

Despite ignoring what others think, Lilly felt insecure more than once over the past year.

“Even if I ignore the actions of others and focus on myself, admittedly dealing with the warfare in my mind has been hard. Coming out lifted a weight off my shoulders but at the same time it placed the weight of judgement on my chest. Maybe that’s the culture I was raised in or maybe it’s all in my head but either way for me it’s real. I’m so happy that my coming out has inspired so many people but at the same time I am not oblivious to the fact that some find my truth disappointing or not ideal,” she wrote.

“Whether I agree with them or not, I can’t deny that those energy waves have made me feel insecure more than once in the past year. For so many years I lived with the privilege of relating to every love song and rom com and now that my place on the spectrum has shifted, I realize how sad it is that not everyone can. Why am I sharing all of this? Because over the past year I learned the power of being kind to other people even if they’re different. Every friend and family member that reached out to me with words of encouragement, you don’t realise how much that meant to me during an uncertain time.”

The Indian-origin Canadian artiste, who is also a comedian, author and an Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, urged people to “spread light, not darkness”.

“Life is tough enough for the LGBTQ+ community and various other communities. Kindness, compassion and humanity can go a really long way. Add light, not darkness. Love each other,” she added.

Many celebrities including Dwayne Johnson and Jessie Paege reacted to Lilly’s post.

Dwayne, aka The Rock, commented: “Beautifully said. Cheers sis to the most powerful thing we can be – ourselves. Always easier said than done.”

Paege called Lilly “incredible”.

