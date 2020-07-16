Three years ago, Sunny Leone adopted her first child Nisha. The actress penned an emotional note on Thursday. The note said that today when Sunny looks at her daughter, she sees a glimpse of the strong, independent woman Nisha will become.

In 2017, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel adopted Nisha from Latur, a small village in Maharashtra.

Sunny Leone took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a string of pictures of her family and friends.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“3 yrs ago you chose us…us to be your mama and papa…to trust us to take care of you…to show us what real love is…the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become,” Sunny wrote.

She added, ” After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together.”

She ended the note with, “I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!”

In 2018, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed their twin sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy.

