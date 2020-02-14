Sunny Leone: “There’s No Reason To Take Life By Wearing An Animal’s Skin”

Actress Sunny Leone has recently launched a vegan campaign at Lakme Fashion Week.

In association with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Sunny unveiled her new ad, which shows the actress’ skin being torn off — a reference to the fact that more than a billion cows, buffaloes, and other animals are tormented, killed, and skinned every year for the global toxic leather industry.

Urging people to ditch leather products, Sunny said: “With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags, and jackets to choose from, there’s no reason to choose to hurt the environment and take life by wearing an animal’s skin. After learning about the horrors of leather production from my friends at PETA India, I vow to save animals and the planet by kicking leather and urge my fans to join me.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in a new comedy show, which is yet to be titled.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!