Sunny Kaushal & Rukshar Dhillon Starrer Bhangra Paa Le Gets Postponed!

“Bhangra Paa Le“, starring Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar, will now release on January 3, 2020.

“Bhangra Paa Le” was to be released on September 13 this year. Then its release date was moved to November 1.

RSVP Movies tweeted a quirky video to announce the new release date of the film. In the video, Sunny and Rukshar get arrested by police for dancing outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments.

“Karan aur Arjun ke aashirwad se, aagaye hai Jaggi aur Simi! Naye saal ki shuruwat hogi dhol se… #BhangraPaaLe, 3rd January 2020,” read a tweet posted by RSVP Movies.

The Shah Rukh and Salman-starrer movie “Karan Arjun”, which had released on January 13, 1995, had a hit song titled “Bhangra paale” that served as an inspiration for the new film’s title.

