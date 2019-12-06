Nia Sharma: “Never Went To My Doctor & Said That I Want To Be ‘FAIR’ & Fill My Dark Circles”

Nia Sharma is named the third and second sexiest Asian woman in 2016 and 2017 respectively. She is known for speaking what’s on her mind despite caring about societal norms. She recently appeared in Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey and garnered praises from all around for her performance.

Nia is a champ when it comes to shutting down the trolls. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nia spoke about how trolls called her ugly and said, “I have never tried to break rules or never tried to go against what is considered to be conventional. It is just that I keep thinking about it all the time, it is just my choices are like that and I feel good about it.”

She further added, “Two years back, I was getting trolled at every little thing I did, be it sporting a blue lipstick or my bikini; now it has become less in fact. When someone calls me ‘ugly or overrated’, I accept it; they are not saying anything wrong. What is so offending in this? I can’t have people praising me all the time. So when people tell me I am ugly, I understand, they are right but I only corrected that person that I don’t have a PR.”

Talking about her confidence she said, “It stems from the mirror at my home. When I see it, I know I am a below-average looking girl and I accept that face. But you know what I was never this confident but I have grown to be confident with my skin in this industry. I have made my weaknesses my strength. Like I have scanty hair, I don’t have a huge volume but then I chose hairstyles which would go on my hair.”

She further added, “I worked a lot on my face and skin and got treated and that is all that matters. Whether I am dusky or brown, I don’t care. I never went to my doctor and said that I want to be “fair” and never told them to fill my ‘dark circles”. Once I wanted to actually but then I thought I could just be okay with makeup. I realised there is no feature in me which I would like to change. I am okay with myself.”

Well, we are really proud of you Nia!

