After trying his hand at direction, Sunny Deol is all set to make a comeback in Hindi films. According to reports Sunny Deol will be starring in a thriller helmed by South Indian director Hanu Raghavapudi.

Sunny cleared the misconceptions and stated that the film is not a remake and has a very interesting subject, but he didn’t throw light on the plot details.

Though he revealed that the genre of the film will be an action thriller. He added that the script demands him to put in a lot of effort, so the prep for this film is going to be a tough one.

While talking about the same, the actor said, “No its not a remake of any south film, but a different and very interesting subject, full of action, suspense and thriller. The character too is different from the work I have done till date.”

Sunny Deol All Set To Make His Bollywood Comeback With Telugu Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s Next; Deets InsideThe director Hanu Raghavapudi is overwhelmed and eager to work with the Action Star. The title of the film hasn’t been decided yet, and it is being produced by Anuj Sharma who has also produced 2 Sunny Deol starrers – 2007’s ‘Apne’ and 2013’s ‘Singh Saab The Great’.

Sunny Deol’s last outing as a director ‘ Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, which was also the debut film of his Son Karan Deol, turned out to be a debacle at the box office. The 63-year-old Actor might be laying low on the film front but is still loved and not forgotten by fans.

