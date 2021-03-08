Comedians Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi appeared together a few years back in the film “Bombay to Goa” which gained a loyal fan basep after its release. After a long hiatus, young film director Amol Bhagat has again planned a successful Hindi comedy film “Pune to Goa” with the two comedians, whose shooting is going to start soon. The film will be produced by AdityaRaje Marathe Productions and Maurya Producing the same co-production Nava Nisarg is producing.

The film is produced by AdityaRaje Marathe, Prahlad Taware and co-producer Kishore Kharat. In the film singers Javed Ali, Shahid Mallya, P Shankaram, Soumee Sailesh have lent their voices. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been written by well-known writer Rajan Aggarwal, who has previously won hearts with his writing in films like Welcome Back, Ready, Housefull 3.

At the same time, P. Shankaram, Sanmeet Waghmare And Nikhil Bisht have taken over the responsibility of the music direction in this film.

According to director Amol Bhagat, this film led by Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi will be a complete package full of comedy, romance, suspense action, which the audience will be able to enjoy. It is being made keeping in mind the audience of OTT along with the movie theaters. The story of the film is completely different from the routine comedy films.

The comedian of the film, Sunil Pal, believes that this film is going to set a different bar in the history of comedy films. The story is said to be the USP of the film.

Ahsaan Qureshi will play the role of the driver in the film. Ahsaan told the media that the story of the film was so good and it will prove to be a milestone setting different records.

Director Amol Bhagat told that apart from Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, we have decorated the film with veteran actors from TV and theater. We are going to shoot for the film from next month and very soon this film will be in front of you all.

