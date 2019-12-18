Street Dancer 3D Actor Varun Dhawan On Nirbhaya Rape Verdict: “Glad We’re All United In This”

Varun Dhawan along with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and director Remo D’ Souza are gearing up for the release of their dance flick, Street Dancer 3D. Today, a lavish trailer launch took place, and got the viewers all pumped up for the movie further.

However, amidst all the celebrations, Citizenship Amendment Act along with today’s Nirbhaya Rape Verdict are something worrying the citizens. Now here’s what the actor has to say about it all.

At the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan was asked about his views on the Nirbhaya rape case and the convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s plea, that was scheduled to be heard today at the Supreme Court today. To this, the actor opened up as,”I think the entire team (of Street Dancer 3D) would like to say this, ‘Jo hua hai, sakht se sakht saza sunani chahiye, and jaldi sunani chahiye. I think the whole country is waiting for it, and ye jo mudda hai bohot important hai desh me and the problem is, sometimes even if we talk about it, the problem doesn’t get solved. Here, we have to get this solved quickly and ye jo baat hui hai, wo bohot thes pochati hai sabko and we all want to do something about it. Ek khushi hai mujhe ki atleast we’re all very united in this. We all are praying ki jald se jald saza sunaiye jaaye.”

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act and why celebrities have been silent when they’re expected to speak up the most. Varun defended the celebrities’ stand as, “It’s a person to person thing, it’s not about fear. Personally, I’m not scared.. I’m not scared of anyone because I love my country, love all my countrymen. Speaking out today has become social media.. matlab aapne tweet nahi kiya toh matlab aap galat ho. But tweet karne se kya hota hai? Is full of India on Twitter right now? No! So what I feel personally, I can have those conversations in my personal life is by having a conversation withmy parents and my friends. So the best way for all of us to make a difference is by living your life”

