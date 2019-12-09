Star Screen Awards 2019: From Shahid Kapoor To Kiara Advani – Best & Worst Dressed Of The Night!

Another much anticipated glamour event of the year, Star Screen Awards 2019, took place in the city yesterday. From Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh amongst others, celebs put their best fashion foot forward. But did their fashion choices really work out as they expected them to? Let’s find out.

From Sara Ali Khan’s glittery attire to Shahid Kapoor’s funky look – below are the Best and the Worst dressed of Star Screen Awards 2019:

BEST DRESSED:

Sara Ali Khan

No matter what she wears, her grace just makes everything look better. Sara opted for a Paule Ka black and white outfit, which had a bow at the back, leading to a long trail. She complimented the look with no makeup look, heart shaped earrings and studded stilettos. We only wish if the Simmba actress could have been a bit more experimental with her hair.



Ananya Panday

One thing we really like, is that Kiara’s been experimental with every look of her this year, and well this one has worked out really well too! The deep-neck Gauri & Nainika gown looked really well on the actress, and the hairdo just made her look more chic. A total thumbs up!



Deepika Padukone

Just when you’ll feel you’d have enough, Deepika Padukone is here to impress you with another outfit and leave you mesmerised. DP opted for a body fitted gown (without any thigh slits, thank god because clearly, we’ve had enough of that). The one-sided sleeve of the Alex Perry outfit, alongwith the long trail was perfectly complimented with her new short hair, and as always, take notes you guys!



Shahid Kapoor

Black and white, really seem to be Shahid’s colour. The actress after his recent appearance in a black and white printed suit, is back to impress you. This time decked up in a zebra print, Shahid Kapoor’s dapper attitude is what compliments his looks the best. This one just is another saga of it!



WORST DRESSED:

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s latest fashion choices have left her massive fan base stunned lately. However, this time we’re left confused. From the floral print, to the sheer gown, with the thigh slit and the bow on one sided shoulder – there was too much in the single piece that we were left confused to what we should focus on. Honestly, we felt this wasn’t really ‘the Kiara level’.



Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan hosted the Star Screen Awards in a deep blue blazer, and a well fitted pants of the same colour. The white shirt and striped bow, we feel, were too low for the glamour vibe. Aaryan should have adopted a little more stylish avatar, dodging the usuals.



Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh has always left us in awe with his unique fashion statements. Remember the recent 80s look which clearly seemed to have taken over his ‘Satuday night fever’? That’s what we were expecting from him, rather than this usual embroidered silver suit. Clearly, the expectations from the actor are wayyyy high, blame it on him!



Ayushmann Khurrana:

We love how Ayushmann’s been trying to move ahead of the usuals and come up with something worth our while. While his complete white look at the Filmfare Glamour awards seemed to be a total trend setter, he seems to have gone a little overboard with the silver embroidery on the blazer.



Bhumi Pednekar

No offence, but we really feel Bhumi needs to change her stylist. While her recent appearances during the Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions grabbed eyeballs, the golden gown didn’t really suit her, specially the colour. Bhumi has posted another picture with a little different shade (thanks to the filters), and honestly just the change in colour seems to have made so much difference.





Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!