Sridevi Wanted To Pick A Husband For Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Because She Didn’t Trust Her Judgement!

Sridevi’s demise left the entire nation in shock and more so her daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor and her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Now in an interview to Brides Today; Janhvi has revealed that her mother did not trust her judgment with men because she ‘loves too easily.’

Speaking about the same, Janhvi said, “Yes, and she would say that she doesn’t trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily.”

The Dhadak actress was quizzed about what is her ideal choice of a husband would be and she was quick to quip, “He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me.”

Janhvi say’s her wedding would be a rather private and intimate affair and she already has all her wedding details already planned in her head. “I want something that’s real and intimate and close to who I am. I don’t need anything big and fancy. I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I’m going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there’s going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love. Idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer.”

Janhvi’s debut, Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar was a huge hit and now the actress is shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Gunjan was the first female pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF). The film also features celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s father in the film!

