Sooryavanshi Stars Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Have NO Rifts Amidst Them, Urge Fans To Stop The Social Media War; See Video

Many a times it has been seen that fans of Bollywood superstars indulge in social media wars. No one can miss out on the Shah Rukh Khan VS Salman Khan debate, even though the duo are great friends in personal life. Something similar is being witnessed in the case of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn who are now urging their fans to end their rifts.

It all happened at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch that took place in Mumbai today. The event was attended by the entire cast including Akshay, Ajay, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh along with director Rohit Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar. While the team spoke in length about several issues, the highlight of the event was when both the superstars came forward to send a mutual message to their fans.

The duo said, “Hum dono aaj saath me hai, isiliye ek chiz kehna chahte hai apne apne fan clubs ko. Lately hum aapas me baat karte rehte hai ki humare jo fans hai wo ek dusre se ladte rehte hai. Toh hum unse request karte hai ki apas me na ladde. Toh please na ladde, humlog ek sath hai. Hamesha ek dusre ko support karte hai, ek dusre ki maddat karte hai. Apas me milke rahe, ye film bhi ek hi sath milke dekhiye”

(We’re together today, so we wish to clarify one thing to our respective fan clubs. Lately, we’ve been discussing amongst ourselves that our fans keep fighting within each other. So, we want to request them to not do so. We’re together and have always been supporting each other. You all stay together too, and watch our film together as well)

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is all slated to release on 24th March 2020 and will witness shows running 24*7 at theatres across the country.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!