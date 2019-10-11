Sooraj Pancholi’s Satellite Shankar’s Release Date Announced

Actor Sooraj Pancholi starrer “Satellite Shankar” is scheduled to hit the screens on November 15.

Sooraj on Friday shared on Instagram a poster of the film in which he is seen in army print pants paired with a black t-shirt. In the backdrop there is an outline of India’s map and a caption which reads: “Not all heroes go to the battlefield.”

He captioned the image: “This soldiers incredible journey of India has been personally heart-warming for me! Cannot wait to take on the road with #SatelliteShankar. See you all in cinemas on November 15th!”

The film was earlier scheduled to release in July.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, “Satellite Shankar” is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his debut in 2015 with “Hero”.

