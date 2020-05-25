Sonu Sood TROLLS A Twitter User Asking For His Help To Reach A Liquor Store

Sonu Sood has emerged as a Messiah for many migrant workers stuck in Mumbai trying to reach their home. But as they say, there are all types of people available on social media. There have been innumerous memes surfacing on the social media for Sonu.

But, nothing is stopping him from helping the people in need. From providing bus services to ration, he’s doing everything and anything that’s in his control.

A Twitter user took this opportunity to joke about the situation. The user wrote in Hindi, “Sonu Bhai, I’m stuck in my house. Help me reach a liquor shop.”

Sonu replied back in Hindi saying, “Bhai, I can help you return home from the shop. Let me know if you need that.”

The tweet went viral overnight and many users start responding. A user said, “Sonu Bhai ek hi dil hai kitne bar jitoge,” another commented “Superb,” and someone wrote, “What an answer.”

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood recently told IANS in an interview: “You won’t believe my number rings 24×7. I keep getting calls and messages also for PPE kits, ration etc.”

The actor also mentioned during the interview that he cannot sleep peacefully until every migrant worker reaches home. “I will leave no stone unturned day and night to be with them and make sure that every migrant reaches their destination. To the best of my abilities I will make sure it happens,” he further said.

