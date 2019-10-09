Sonali Bendre Shares Her Comeback Plans After A Long Battle With Cancer

With her cancer battle, Sonali Bendre has turned out to be an inspiration for many. The actress who wooed the audience with her beauty in the late 90’s has been missing from the big screen for more than a decade. The actress recently revealed that she is planning to come back and below is all you need to know.

Sonali, who last featured in the film Chori Chori back in 2003 was missing from Bollywood. Though the actress has been active on TV, she is planning to make a comeback after her illness. In a recent interview with BT, Sonali revealed that she is keen to be back. While talking about the same she said, “Yes, definitely. Whatever comes my way, and if I like it, I will do it.”

Sonali spoke about how her battle with cancer has changed the way she looks at work. When asked if it has changed her choice of scripts, she said, “Of course, it has. My decisions have changed because what is important to me now is to find joy in my work. I don’t want to do anything just because it pays well. I should like the people I am working with, should enjoy the role I am playing. Post the illness, there are a lot of factors that dictate my choice of work.”

On TV, Sonali has worked as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz and a serial that failed to garner much audience. We hope to see Sonali back on the big screen soon.

