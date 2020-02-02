Sonakshi Sinha Confirms Her Digital Debut; Here’s All You Need To Know

The industry rumor mill has been churning out reports of Sonakshi Sinha making her digital debut soon. And looks like the wait is finally over. Sonakshi Sinha has finally taken to her social media handle to announce her digital debut for celebrated filmmaker Reema Kagti.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi has posted an image of the entire cast and crew of her maiden web series. Sonakshi captioned the image saying, “New beginnings!! SO excited to start our new series for Amazon @primevideoin with this extremely talented bunch!”

The series that has reportedly been titled, Fallen will stream on Amazon Prime and is a crime thriller that will also feature actors Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles.

The series is said to be produced by Excel movies and Tiger Baby films. Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonakshi was last seen reprising her iconic role of Rajjo for Salman Khan’s cop drama franchise Dabangg 3.

Currently, Sonakshi is bust shooting for Ajay Devgn’s period war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Boasting an impressive ensemble of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film is slated to release on the 14th of August, 2020.

