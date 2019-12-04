Sonakshi Sinha On Salman Khan Romancing Young Girls: “You Should Ask Him Only No?”

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Laal Kaptaan opposite Saif Ali Khan and her character was really admired by her fans. Sonakshi has always been very experimental about the film that she has done till now. Sonakshi has done some great women content-driven films that have managed to gain decent numbers at the box office.

Sonakshi will be next seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan and has already started with the on-ground promotions of the film. Salman is also introducing Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3 and is just 21. She’ll be seen romancing Salman and fans can’t wait to see it.

Talking about the same Sonakshi in an interview with Quint said, “Honestly, if I was, I was at an age of 50, I would feel odd romancing a guy who’s 22-years-old. So that’s a personal opinion. So yeah, I don’t know. I mean, it’s possible. But it has happened, there has been a film where there was somebody…”.

When asked what does she feel about Salman romancing young girls in the films, she said, “You should ask him only no? What is he eating or what is he doing to keep looking so young and keep romancing the younger girls with every film.”

Talking about sexism in the industry she said, “That just shows what kind of a country we live in.”

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!