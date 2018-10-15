Sonakshi Sinha Expresses Gratitude To Hrithik Roshan For Being A Motivation

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has praised actor Hrithik Roshan and thanked him for always motivating her to be fit.

Lauding Sonakshi’s transformation, Hrithik tweeted: “Stunning! I remember a ‘before’ conversation years ago and now this! Well done Sonakshi Sinha, you are going to inspire many. Keep going.”

To this, Sonakshi replied: “That ‘before’ conversation was an inspiration in itself! Thank you for always being so motivating Hrithik! This is just the beginning.”

On the acting front, Hrithik will next be seen in “Super 30“, a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme in Patna.

It stars Hrithik as Kumar and debutant Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

