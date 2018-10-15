Sonakshi Sinha Expresses Gratitude To Hrithik Roshan For Being A Motivation

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has praised actor Hrithik Roshan and thanked him for always motivating her to be fit.

Fitness is a choice and you chose well @sonakshisinha! Your transformation journey does nothing but inspire us all to #KeepGoing 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/tmTNukvLXF — HRX (@hrxbrand) October 14, 2018

Lauding Sonakshi’s transformation, Hrithik tweeted: “Stunning! I remember a ‘before’ conversation years ago and now this! Well done Sonakshi Sinha, you are going to inspire many. Keep going.”

Stunning !! I remember a ‘before’ conversation years ago and now this ! Well done @sonakshisinha u are going to inspire many. Keep going ! https://t.co/Dv16IIRWHe — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 14, 2018

To this, Sonakshi replied: “That ‘before’ conversation was an inspiration in itself! Thank you for always being so motivating Hrithik! This is just the beginning.”

That ‘before’ conversation was an inspiration in itself!!! Thank you for always being so motivating @iHrithik! This is just the beginning! https://t.co/D158wIZxZP — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) October 14, 2018

On the acting front, Hrithik will next be seen in “Super 30“, a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme in Patna.

It stars Hrithik as Kumar and debutant Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.