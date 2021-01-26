At a time when almost all of Bollywood seems obsessed with circulating US senator Bernie Sanders’ memes, actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed that she can’t wait to feature in a meme. On Monday, Sonakshi shared a photograph of herself staring at the mirror with her hands covering her cheeks.

Sonakshi asked netizens to create memes of the photo posted on Instagram and informed that the ones she likes would feature on her Instagram story.

“You know i love memes right?? So Bring your meme game on! Share memes using this picture and don’t forget to tag me! My favorite ones will be shared on my story. Get creative, get funny… cant wait #AsliMondayMeme,” wrote the actress.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently holidaying in Kerala. On Monday, she posted a string of pictures on Instagram, posing on a houseboat.

“Gods own country #kerala,” Sonakshi wrote as a caption with the pictures, where she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and tight shorts.

Recently Sonakshi Singa, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, welcomed 2021 with an open heart while being grateful for the year gone by.

“Happy New Year everyone! Lets be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us, and move on to 2021 with an open heart and the will to be better! Heres to coming out stronger! Lots of love,” she posted on Instagram along with her photo, in which she is surrounded by balloons.

