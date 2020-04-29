One of the most badly affected countries in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic is Italy. Unfortunately, singer Shweta Pandit is currently living there with her husband Ivano Fucci. The singer has been sharing her first account information of the lockdown. But Shweta hid a great news which has finally been revealed.

Shweta Pandit and Ivano welcomed a baby girl on February 8, 2020. She had shared a throwback video from a gender reveal party wherein she flaunted her baby bump. Talking about it, Shweta told Bombay Times, “We’ve named her Izana, a name given as a title to the kind and compassionate monarchs in Ethiopia, and it means most powerful”

On being asked about hiding the arrival of her baby girl, the singer replied, “It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness.”

Shweta Pandit is known to lend her voice for many popular Bollywood hits like You’re My Love (Partner), Ishq Khudai (Rudraksh), Thug Le (Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl) to name a few. She went on to say that she is constantly in touch with them via video calls. The singer shared, “The most challenging part is staying away from my own family through pregnancy and delivery. I never thought that I’d be able to take care of a newborn, but I’ve surprised myself. I’m learning a lot from my mother through video calls. My dadu (Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj), too calls me every day to check on us and see Izana.”

Congratulations to the couple!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!