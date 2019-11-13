Sidharth Malhotra On Reuniting With Riteish Deshmukh In Marjaavaan: “There to give far more action, entertainment, ‘takrar’ to the audience”

The cast of Marjaavaan including Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh are all geared up for the release of their film this Friday. Meanwhile, actors Sidharth and Riteish are thrilled about joining forces once again for a film, after their 2014 hit Ek Villain.

On reuniting with Riteish on the big screen, Sidharth told IANS: “I was very excited. This is the first time that two actors have come as a ‘jodi‘ but in positive and negative roles. The first time when we came, it was very new for both of us. It was my third film (‘Ek Villain‘) and his first time in playing a character with a negative shade. People really liked it. This time, we are back in different avatars. I think (we are) there to give far more action, entertainment, ‘takrar‘ (clash) to the audience, so I was super excited.”

Riteish was happy to get an opportunity to play a villain again and “that too with Sidharth because the earlier film was special…I always say that I am playing a three feet tall guy but this is the most larger-than-life character that I have played on-screen so that makes it more exciting”.

“Marjaavaan”, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), will release on November 15.

Heaping praise on the actors, Monisha said: “The two of them… there is such a lovely rhythm that they have with each other which they have brought to the film. There is such a lovely balance of give and take between these two actors and I believe they have really done their finest in Marjaavaan.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

