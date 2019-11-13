Bala Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Enjoys The Holiday Benefit Well!

Ayushmann Khurrana is taking a step ahead with every new release in his career. Of course his potential was visible ever since he made his debut with Vicky Donor, but finally, the actor is getting his much due credit. His latest release at the box office, Bala, is passing now with flying colours too!

The movie which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam had added 52.21 crores over the past 4 days. While that was remarkable for a 50-crore mark to be achieved in such a short span for the team, yesterday marked another great day. It was a partial holiday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, which was celebrated all across the country, and that helped Bala to see a further upward graph.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Bala has added another 9-10 crores to its collections, which is similar to its Friday collections of 10.15 crores. That itself proves how strong this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is maintaining its pace. The overall numbers now stand in the range of 61.21-62.21 crores.

In the film Bala, Yami Gautam plays a beautiful TikTok star who is shattered when she discovers her on-screen husband played by Ayushmann Khurrana is a bald man. In real life, however, Yami says she wouldn’t mind having a bald man in life.

“Why not?” said Yami, asked if she would be okay having a bald man as her partner.

She added: “I feel bald men are really cool. They look really cool. The idea of the film is to tell people that they should love themselves first, and only then can you expect others to love you,” said Yami, while interacting with the media after a special screening of Bala in Mumbai.

