Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan FIRST Look Out: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan FIRST Look Out: While the makers had previously treated fans with a announcement video and Ayushmann Khurrana’s look, the ultimate fun begins now as a poster featuring the entire cast is out now. The highlight of course remains to be the lovebirds Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, and honestly, we can’t keep calm anymore.

The new poster features Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar sitting on a chair, usually witnessed for Dulha’s at Indian marriages, and can be seen donning a shervani. With the entire marriage backdrop, twist in the turn comes in with Ayushmann Khurrana sitting on his lap, and the both can be seen happier than ever. Meanwhile, the rest of the family staring at them, seems to be in shock. This one indeed is going to be a fun-filled ride, and things clearly have been taken a notch further.

If that wasn’t enough, another treat came in the form that the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer will be out today. Ayushmann took to his Twitter to share the look as well as the news, as he wrote, “Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman! Trailer out today at 1.33 pm! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan”

Check out his post below:

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was mainly shot in Varanasi, revolves around the issue of homosexuality. It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in the runaway hit Badhaai Ho.

The film will also witness Bhumi Pednekar in a special appearance. For the unversed, The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was a part of the first instalment which garnered massive praises from the critics as well as the audiences.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for a 21st February, 2020 release.

