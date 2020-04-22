Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram Post On The Earth Day Will Inspire You To Calm Down For A While

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is known as an ardent nature lover. On the occasion of Earth day, the actress shared a very insightful post with pictures of herself in different locations and backdrops as she gave out a very beautiful message as well.

Shraddha has been very vocal about environmental issues and always aims at spreading awareness about it. With the remarkable relevance of the day, we are inspired to see how Shraddha wants us all to learn to love and respect the nature.

Taking to her social media handle she shares, “Mother Earth.

Giver of life. ~

May we all learn to love you.

Happy Earth Day 🌍💚 #EarthDay2020”.

Recently, Shraddha also shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days, flaunting her “bunny” teeth.

“When I had teeth like rabbit….#beforebraces,” Shraddha captioned the image.

Reacting to Shraddha’s cute image, Sara Ali Khan commented: “So cute.”

Varun Sharma wrote: “So cute. I have bunny teeth even now.”

On the work front, Shraddha might reportedly share screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram’s next. She was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

