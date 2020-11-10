Shraddha Kapoor recently signed yet another big banner project titled ‘Nagin‘ and this news has been a buzz amongst the fans as Shraddha is also the first actress in Bollywood to portray the lead in a trilogy.

Advertisement

Fans across the globe have sketched, painted and digitised their version of Shraddha as a Nagin and the overwhelming love continues to grow as the final look and poster of the actress is eagerly awaited by the fans.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor recently shared her favourite fan-made versions of Nagin on social media with the caption, “Sharing a few of the many mind-blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN 🥰They’ve made my heart overflow with gratitude 🙏 Thank you guys so much 🙏💫💜

1. @shraddha_my_janu_forever

2. @bestof_shraddha

3. @artby_gt

4. @vaibhavgaur_artist

5. @notlaysh

6. @queen__shraddhakapoor

7. @shraddhas_followers

8. @shraddhaz_sanam

9. @shraddhaxbaby

10. @shraddhaxdivine”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Baaghi actress gave credits too for the hard work that each fan has put into making the artworks.

The people’s actress has been on a roll with back to back releases and delivering a brand new avatar in every project she’s a part of and her upcoming film Nagin will showcase Shraddha in a never before seen character and we’re all eagerly awaiting more details.

From Street Dancer to Baaghi 3 to Nagin, Shraddha Kapoor has had a busy year and during the lockdown period, Shraddha spent her time in lockdown by reading scripts and also announced her next with Ranbir Kapoor followed by Nagin Trilogy.

Last month, after Shraddha was confirmed as the heroine of the three-film franchise based on the superhit TV series Nagin On Wednesday, the hashtag #ShraddhaAsNagin started trending on Twitter. Responses to the news have been mixed, with memes featuring and targeting the actress going viral.

While fans have praised the actress saying she is suitable for the role, many others are not convinced. Some have even raked up the issue of Shraddha being summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case recently. Yet others criticised Bollywood saying it lacks creativity because the concept of Nagin and the shape-shifting serpent has been a subject on film and in TV shows several times in the past.

Must Read: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Start Girls Vs Boys War On Twitter & We All Want To Be A Part Of It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube