Shraddha Kapoor surpasses Alia Bhatt on Instagram post the success of Stree

Bollywood’s Stree Shraddha Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her recent outing leaving behind her contemporary Alia Bhatt not just at the box office but also on social media. Shraddha Kapoor races ahead on Instagram, reaching 23.7 million followers as opposed to 23.6 million followers of Alia Bhatt.

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been neck to neck when it comes to their Instagram followers where the two actresses displayed tough competition time and again.

The actress has taken over the latter on social media as she beat Alia Bhatt on Instagram garnering more followers on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys an unfathomable fanbase of 23.7 million on Instagram while Alia Bhatt currently stands at 23.6 million. The combined reach of Shraddha Kapoor on social media is over 51 million, while Alia Bhatt reaches 41 million.

The Stree actress has garnered immense appreciation for her apt portrayal of her character so much that Shraddha Kapoor has now become synonymous with the word Stree. Recently, even the local buses were spotted with Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures on Ladies seats proving the testimony of her character’s popularity.

Shraddha Kapoor’s incredible fan following is not limited to just social media but the actress is a popular face even in the nooks and corners of the nation. The actress enjoys unabashed love from the audience in not just the metro cities but is also one of the most loved actresses in the rural parts of the country. The same is reflected in the box office collections of her films as ‘Stree‘ fared well not just in the urban areas but also garnered a phenomenal response from the B and C centers of the nation.

Stree currently stands at the total collection of 112.67 crores and is still running strong at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently basking in the glory of her recent release Stree is all set to have another big release this Friday with Batti Gul Meter Chalu, after which the actress will be seen in the multi-lingual Saaho with Prabhas, Saina Nehwal biopic and Stree 2. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is busy shooting for upcoming ventures Brahmastra, Kalank and Sadak 2.