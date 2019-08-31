SHOCKING! Salman Khan Whips Himself Amidst A Large Crowd; See Video

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shocked everyone by sharing a video in which he is seen whipping himself.

Salman is currently shooting for “Dabangg 3” in Rajasthan where he met local people, who perform a ritual of hitting themselves with a rope.

In the video, the “Kick” star is seen interacting with the local people and watching how they whip themselves. Later, Salman took the rope in his hand and tried to hit himself.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Salman has said that he finds pleasure in sharing pain.

“There is a pleasure in feeling and sharing the pain …ahh. Baccha party, don’t try this on yourself or on anyone else,” he captioned the video.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!