SHOCKING! Indian Man Kills His Wife In New York For Having A Crush On Hrithik Roshan

In a shocking turn of events, an Indian man in New York killed his wife because she had a crush on Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. According to the reports the man did it out of jealousy and later ended his own life as well. Below is all you need to know about the same.

If reports are to be believed a man named Dineshwar Budhidat killed his wife Donne Dojoy out of anger and jealousy and later hanged himself to a tree. The reason has left everyone shocked as it was just her fascination towards Hrithik.

The incident took place in August this year but came into spotlight with Dineshwar’s suicide. It is being reported that Dineshwar was dominating and abusive towards Donne. An arrest order with his name was issued against him for killing her but before the police could reach him the man had already ended his life.

He was supposed to be presented in front of the court on Wednesday. According to reports in new track, a friend of the deceased woman said, “He had treated Dodoy badly several times before, seeing her crush on Hrithik Roshan.”

Meanwhile, another source close to the case said, “Despite jealousy and abuse, he also loved her very much because he loved her job and with that, he did not want to spoil his physical relationship with her.” Another friend of the woman had told in the report that, “The woman had told him many times that whenever she was at home, she used to watch Hrithik Roshan’s movies or listen to his songs. Due to this, her husband used to threaten her and said that he does not like it when she watches Hrithik Roshan movies or listens to his songs. He is very jealous and angry about it.”

