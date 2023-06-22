Actress-singer Shirley Setia has shared what she does to hone her singing skill. She shared that breathing exercises and throat warm-up exercises come in handy.

She said: “I try to do breathing exercises, and also throat warm-up exercises by singing along to music that I’m listening to. I do find that very helpful, especially after covid and with all the pollution levels so high around us. Breathing exercises really do also help to keep my mind calm.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shirley Setia also spoke about how music gives her a new dimension: “Music adds soul to my life, and I am so grateful to be able to share that through my work with all my fans.”

Talking about how she manages constant travel due to shows and studio time, she said: “Well, constant travel is unavoidable as an artiste, and yes, it can surely take a toll on your health if you are not getting enough rest. But if you try to factor in your rest and health, travelling is amazing, and meeting your fans during shows is even better.”

Singer-actress Shirley Setia previously released her new track titled ‘Kaho Na’. This is the first time that she has composed a song and penned the lyrics for the same.

Talking about the track, the singer told IANS: “This song is quite special to me because I have composed it for the first time and the lyrics have been written by me completely. It’s very simply written like how a GenZ relationship has its own special charm and the kind of feelings they would feel, I captured those and put that up through my song.”

Must Read: Adipurush: Kriti Sanon’s Mother Breaks Silence On Film’s Controversy Asking Haters “Insaan Ki Galtiyo Ko Nahi Uski Bhavna Samjho”, Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News