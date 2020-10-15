Shilpa Shetty Wasn't Happy With Her 5 Carat Diamond Ring Gifted By Raj Kundra? Find Out

Shilpa Shetty got married to the love of her life Raj Kundra in 2009. She is in the best phase of her life on both personal and professional levels. The actress has always been vocal about the love and affection she has towards her husband. In fact, time and again, we have seen Raj showering and pampering the actress with expensive gifts.

Well, Shilpa is a lucky girl, we must say. After an old video resurfaced on the internet where the actress is talking about her romantic Parisian proposal, fans are going crazy. She reveals that she wasn’t quite impressed with her ring. Continue reading further to know more.

Talking to Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show, Shilpa Shetty talked about how Raj Kundra took her completely by surprise with the proposal. “I was in Paris for the Karl Lagerfeld show. Raj flew down and proposed to me. He had booked out the whole banqueting hall at the Grand. A bit OTT. He had these violinists playing. He conned me into it. He told me, ‘We’re having lunch at a friend’s place, so just dress up well.’ My sister told me to wear red, so it was already planned. He had told me from Mumbai that we will be going to this really cool place, but I had no clue. He had already asked my parents,” she said.

Raj planned a fancy meal for Shilpa Shetty and proposed with a diamond ring during the last course – dessert. “It was a five-carat diamond ring, and I might sound really materialistic, but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with,” Shilpa Shetty said. Check out the video below:

Interestingly, Raj recreated this moment when he turned director with the music video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song Teri Yaad. Last year, on Propose Day, Shilpa shared details of the proposal and said that it was straight out of (her) dream.

By posting an 11 year old picture of herself and hubby Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty captioned the image as, “Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a ‘ring’ under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting, Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then,” she said.

