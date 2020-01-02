Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing in London with family and treating us with beautiful pictures and videos of her. Shilpa is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and people definitely enjoy seeing her eat tasty food on Instagram. Her Sunday binge is really famous on Instagram where she indulges in different seasonal dessert from time to time.

Though Shilpa Shetty revealed that she loves french toast and can have it daily if possible. Well, Shilpa also runs a successful YouTube channel where she shares her personal recipes on it and last week she shared sticky date pudding recipe and we are totally drooling over it.

Shilpa Shetty shared the recipe on Instagram and wrote, “Sticky Date Pudding | #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #NewYear 2020 is (almost) here! End the year AND the decade with this volcanic burst of deliciousness – the Sticky Date Pudding. Surprise your guests with this energy-booster to finish a lavish New Years’ meal with style! Wishing you and your loved ones the best in 2020!”

Well, this seems like an easy recipe which can be made in just a few minutes at home. So, if you’re feeling too lazy to get out of bed and go out, this dish is just for you!

Enjoy it with friends and family and don’t forget to comment on this article if you loved the recipe.

