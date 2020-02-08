Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film On Kashmiri Pandit’s Leaves BJP Veteran LK Advani Teary-Eyed

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits” here.

In a video clip that has gone viral, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears as the film ends, even as Chopra comes up, kneels down beside him and tries consoling Advaniji.

“Shikara” is based on the lives of the Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee from their homes in the Kashmir Valley in early 1990, in the wake of the Islamist insurgency. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the fictional story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by Aadil Khan) and his wife Shanti (essayed by Sadia).

The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has donned the director’s hat for the first time since 2007 when he made “Eklavya: The Royal Guard“.

Featuring Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles, Shikara released in theaters on February 7.

