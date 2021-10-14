Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has made headlines earlier due to his arrest on the p*rnographic case. Amongst many who accused him, Sherlyn Chopra was had constantly slammed him for his alleged involvement in the case. Now the actress has once again shared some shocking statements.

The previous report revealed that Shilpa and her husband had issued a statement through their lawyers, asserting that they will take lawful action against the statement that the actress wants to make. Following which Chopra reached Juhu police station to lodge a complaint with Mumbai police against Kundra.

Sherlyn Chopra has organised a press conference with the media along with her lawyers and has made some shocking allegations against Raj Kundra. She said, “unhone mujko underworld ki dhumki di,” and added, “Aapko acchi tarah yaad hona chahiye, aapne mere saath yaun shoshan kiya. Ladkio se jism ki numaish karwake aap unki payment clear kyun nhi karte? Aap unko chuna kyu lagate hai. Artist ke ghar pe jaa kar, usse under world ki dhumko dete hai. bolte hai yaun shoshan ka case wapas le warna teri zindagi barbaad hojayegi.”

The Model and actress claimed that she approached the Juhu police station on April 14, 2021, to file a case against Raj Kundra of Sexual Assault. April 19, Kundra forcibly entered her house and threatened her to take the case back. She said, “unhone muje underworld ki dhumki di, aur kai saari dhamkiaa di. daraya dhumkaya, gabab banaya. mein ek single woman hu. akeli rehti hu me darr gayi thi. aaj himmat jutakar wapas ayi hu mein.”

Sherlyn Chopra also said that she appeared at the Juhu police station on April 20, 2021, to take her case against Raj Kundra back. The actress also recalled her first meet with Shilpa Shetty’s husband at JW Mariot hotel with her manager. During the meeting, Sherlyn and Raj spoke about her App. Later, she visited Kundra’s office Armsprime media PVT LTD where she also signed a contract with them.

Chopra further alleged that Kundra on 27 March 2019 appeared at her house late at night and he sexually assaulted her. On 29 March, Chopra had a photoshoot under pressure with Kundra. She then alleged that for the next 10 months Kundra tried to pursue her to associate with his other firm JL Stream where Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are brand ambassadors. She was asked to upload fitness-related content. Take a look at the video below:

