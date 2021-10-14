Bollywood’s much-loved star Kajol is all set to dazzle Dubai. The talented actress will be seen gracing the red carpet at UAE’s much-awaited event – Milano Presents Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Powered by The Dua Group – happening on 28th October in Dubai. Also joining in this night of entertainment will be Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shruti Haasan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Buthaina Al Raisi, Nivin Pauly, Zareen Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and many more.

Advertisement

Dance the night away with the sizzling, sensational Bollywood beauties Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Daisy Shah and the Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Sing along with the ravishing performers like Tulsi Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, and join in as Amaal Malik, Sattar Saad and the King of Melody Udit Narayan win your hearts with their foot-tapping songs. Also present at the event will be Zeenat Aman, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Sajal Aly, Sheheryar Munawar, Yashraj Mukhate, Gulshan Grover, and many more.

Advertisement

Co-hosted by Bollywood celebrity hosts Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa also joining in adding on the fun on stage will be Sunil Grover.

An unforgettable night that promises to mesmerize you with soulful songs, makes you groove with the sizzling stunners to superhit dance numbers, watch stars dazzle the red carpet, celebrate the felicitations and join in the fond remembrances too. Get ready for a night full of entertainment and glamour.

So come be a part of this dazzling red carpet event and book your tickets today. Seats filling fast!

Must Read: Sherlyn Chopra Warned By Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s Lawyers Stating She Shall Be Liable For Criminal Proceedings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube