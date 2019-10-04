Shepherd Lip-Syncing Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit’s Song From Hum Apke Hai Koun Is Going Viral

Social media is by far the best invention by humans and why not? Imagine a day without scrolling through memes. Scary isn’t it? Well, Twitter never fails to impress us with funny videos and pictures. Recently, a shepherd’s video is going viral for all the right reasons. He is seen lip-syncing to Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s romantic number, ‘Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa’ from 1994’s superhit film, Hum Apke Hai Koun.

In the clip he’s lip-syncing to the song and singing, “Inko Hum Le Ke Chalein Hain, Apne Sang Apni Nagariya” and sheeps are following him. The video is shared by a Twitter user named, Pratyasha Rath and has over 14 lacs views on the video. Check out the video here:

What’s even more surprising is how netizens are reacting to it. Check out some of the reactions here:

He has the qualifications to became a next prophet. — ex_liberal (@ex_liberal007) October 2, 2019

Better actor than Salman for sure :) — Jai Talreja (@jaitalreja27) October 2, 2019

Desh tiktok ke kaaran barbaad ho raha hai. Mujhe bhi ish barbaadi ka hissa banna hai. I need someone to guide me on how to make tiktok videos. — Amit Dahal (@AmitDahal) October 1, 2019

Better than Salman!.. the Bakriman! — Viks (@VikramsinhK) October 4, 2019

Tappu ke papa bhi kachchi maanus chhe..

Jethalal champaklal gada..😂😀😁 — Sandeep Kumar Kannaujia (@sk_kannaujia) October 1, 2019

Smile after pause was killing…much better than Salman.. — Varun Srivastava (@imvarunsri) October 4, 2019

Isn’t one of the best videos we have come across on Twitter!

This video has made us nostalgic and taken us back to the 90s. We wonder what will Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit say once they watch the video.

Check out the original song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMOEjA6UMsQ

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!