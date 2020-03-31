Shatrughan Sinha Pays Tribute To The ‘Tragedy Queen’ Meena Kumari On Her 47th Death Anniversary

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha paid tribute to the ‘Tragedy Queen‘ of Hindi cinema, Meena Kumari on the occasion of her 47th death anniversary. The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter and praised the late star for her “unique voice and style of dialogue delivery.”

The Dostana actor tweeted “Homages, tributes & prayers for a beautiful, graceful actress, poetess #MeenaKumari, on her death anniversary. She was popularly known as the Tragedy Queen of the Hindi cinema. She had a unique voice & style of dialogue delivery which made her so special”.

Sinha expressed that he and late actor Vinod Khanna “were fortunate to have acted & learned from her by listing down several of Meena’s movies, including Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Baiju Bawra, Pakeezah, Kohinoor and the cult classic Mere Apne.

“She has left behind an extensive body of work of immortal films for us to cherish for a lifetime,” Sinha concluded.

Meena Kumari had bagged four Filmfare awards for the best female actor over her boasting career during the 1950s and 1960s. She had played an impressive array of roles, having more than 92 films under her filmography.

