Shama Sikander Reveals Her Women’s Day Plans & It Has A Taapsee Pannu Connection!

Ahead of International Women’s Day, actress Shama Sikander spoke about the evolution of female roles in Hindi cinema.

“Cinema has played a huge role in getting issues to the mainstream and the women have come and slayed the screen and how — from ‘Mother India’ to ‘Arth to ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Queen. If we take a movie like ‘Sholay’, Hema Maliniji had done a great job with the role of Basanti that we won’t forget ever. The issues have been paramount for women and no point choosing to have a blind eye to it,” said Shama.

She added: “We have to acknowledge the issues and as society moves towards a solution. ‘English Vinglish’ was such a breakthrough performance from one of my greatest idols, the late Sridevi ji. They have done enormous amount of great work and movies seem to be an apt representation of the modern Indian woman taking on the world. The performances have been fantastic by the girls for the longest times and it’s time we acknowledge the fact that nationwide we have to have the same level of empowerment of women in every sector and it will have to be one huge collective effort led by women and men.”

She also urged everyone to watch Taapsee Pannu’s latest film “Thappad”.

“It’s the best thing you can do on this Women’s Day. It’s the best movie made on women’s empowerment in today’s time and all the ladies will take a stand for themselves after watching it,” she added.

