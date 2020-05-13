Shahid Kapoor Loves THIS Skill Of South Superstar Allu Arjun Of Which He Himself Is A Master Of

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is receiving a lot of praise lately for his recent successful venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. His dance moves in Butta Bomma became a rage among fans and he received a lot of appreciation from other celebrities. Even cricketer David Warner couldn’t resist grooving on Allu’s song and praised the actor recently. Now Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he is a big fan of Allu’s dancing skills.

In a recent Ask me session on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor was asked to say something about Allu Arjun by a fan. To which the Kabir Singh actor replied, “Love his dancing skills’. This compliment from one great dancer to another is driving the fans crazy and it looks like Allu enjoys a fan base outside Tollywood as well.

Shahid is not the only one from Bollywood who is impressed by Allu’s dancing skills, even Disha Patani praised the actor recently. Disha shared a clip of Allu Arjun’s dance in ButtaBomma on her Instagram story, along with it she wrote ‘How do you do it?’.

Allu Arjun was quick to reply and shared Disha’s post on his story. In his reply, he said that he loves music and that good music makes him dance.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, which was a blockbuster at the box office. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had also directed the Telugu version, Arjun Reddy. He will be next seen in Jersey which is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name.

