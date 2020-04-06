Shah Rukh Khan’s Sunkissed Selfie With An Important Message Is The Treat Fans Need During Lockdown!

Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately and for all the right reasons. Yesterday, after a long time, the superstar took to his social media pages and treated his fans with a handsome selfie. Along with his pic, SRK also gave an important message to people in the caption.

Khan shared a sunkissed selfie from his balcony in Mannat, Mumbai. He looks killer in a black t-shirt, messy hair and light stubble. Shah Rukh Khan captioned the photo, “I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thought I look good, so I sneaked it in”.

As soon as he shared the pictures, there were thousands of likes in just a few minutes.

Check out his post below:





Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Swades actor shared a long post extending his support to the govt of India and Maharashtra to fight the current crisis. He also promised to provide 50,000 PPE kits to the doctors, help the daily wage workers, acid attack survivors and others, during the lockdown period.

Also, SRK and Gauri Khan have decided to convert the 4 floors of their office building in Mumbai to quarantine centre for the kids, women and elderly.

On the work front, he was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. There were speculations that he will be announcing his new film in March. However, that didn’t happen. As of now, no one knows what project Khan will next feature in.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!