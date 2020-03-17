Shah Rukh Khan’s Next To Be Based On Muzaffarpur Shelter Mass Abuse Case BUT There’s A Twist!

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is one of the biggest mysteries and his fans cannot wait anymore for the answer. Adding to the already long list of speculations, is the news that SRK’s next film as a producer will be based on the Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse of 2018 and below are all the details you would want to know.

According to the reports, the film which will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan will have Pulkit as the director. Pulkit has the show Subhash Chandra Bose and the 2017 release Maroon to his credit as the director.

According to the source in the report in Mumbai Mirror, Pulkit has also written the script and has been working on the same soon after the case took place. The source said, “He has done extensive research for the film, which will have a journalist as the protagonist and is expected to rill in July. The cast will be finalized shortly.”

The shocking case from the Muzaffarpur shelter came to notice when the Tata Institute of Social Science conducted an audit in the shelters across Bihar. The report concluded that the girls in the shelter were sexually abused and an FIR was registered. The girls then were shifted to Madhubani, Patna and Mokama.

Meanwhile, it is been said that Shah Rukh Khan will be announcing his next soon. Grapevine has that he has liked two scripts, one that of Atlee Kumar and the other of the filmmaker duo Raj and DK’s. SRK also has a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and recently stepped up as the producer for Sanjay Mishra starrer Kamyaab.

