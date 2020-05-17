Shah Rukh Khan Mourns The Loss Of Close Friend & Red Chillies Member Abhijeet: "Strong Team Members Like Him..."

Recently, we across news that Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and Red Chillies Entertainment’s old member Abhijeet passed away. He was said to share a very close bond with the superstar. Mourning the loss of his close associate, SRK recently took to social media to express his grief.

A day before yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and shared an emotional post for Abhijeet. He wrote, “We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend.”

Also, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment mourned the loss of Abhijeet on Twitter. "The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends," the post read.

For the unversed, Dreamz Unlimited was a production company founded in 1999. Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza shared a partnership in it. Eventually, it was shut down after producing flops like Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Post that, Red Chillies was found in 2003.

Meanwhile, SRK recently appealed to all to contribute towards personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, among other necessary items, for healthcare workers battling at the frontline amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

