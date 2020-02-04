Shah Rukh Khan-Linked Firm & 2 Others Get Their Assets Worth 70-Crores Attached To ED

Assets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders which is owned by Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd. have been attached to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED has annexed such assets which are worth over Rs. 70 crores. These assets belong to three entities, one of them is the company that owns KKR.

ED has attached these assets because they’re under the scanner of money laundering probe connected to the Rose Valley ponzi scam case. It’s been said that this is one of the biggest financial frauds happened in the country. It surfaced in 2013 in West Bengal and shocked the nation. Apart from West Bengal, it also affected the states of Assam and Bihar.

Multiple Resorts Pvt Ltd, Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College and Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd are the three entities whose assets have been attached. The central probe agency was reported stating, “Movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having a book value of `70.11 crores have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)”.

With around 11.87 crores worth of funds in Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd., the total amount of the bank accounts of all the three entities is 16.20 crores. Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders is owned by The Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd and its directors are Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, actor Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta, KKR CEO Venkatesh Mysore and two others.

The CEO of KKR Venkatesh Mysore has already been questioned by ED’s Kolkata office in October last year.

