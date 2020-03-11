Shah Rukh Khan’s Handsome Selfie & Thoughtful Wish Made Holi Special For His Fans!

It was the festival of Holi yesterday and many Bollywood celebs took to their social media pages to shares their wishes, including Shah Rukh Khan. The Zero actor, who is also known for his wisdom, gave his fans a meaningful message on the occasion of Holi.

“To everybody, here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe,” SRK wrote.

He also shared a picture in which he is seen wearing a black shirt and dark glasses, and staring outside a window, with the sunlight falling on his face.

And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe. pic.twitter.com/d1Kg8wpfww — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2020

On the work front, there have been a lot of speculations about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors.

As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller “Bob Biswas”.

