It’s been so long that we haven’t seen your face. Any guesses, who are we talking about here? It’s none other than ‘King Of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero in 2018 and the film turned out to be a failure at the box office. Since then, SRK has become very choosy and is taking his own time and space to read scripts before he finally signs something.

But here’s good news for all the SRK fans, you might soon see the Zero actor shooting for a Rajkumar Hirani film. Yes, you read that right.

According to a source close to the PeepingMoon, Shah Rukh will start shooting for his next with prestige director, Raju Hirani in October. The Swades actor has already started preparing for the role and the pre-production for the film has already begun.

The shoot was supposed to begin in May but due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, the team had to postpone the shoot. The film is set with the backdrop of immigration and is going to be a light-hearted comedy with a strong emotional connect.

This will be the first time when Raju Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating for a film. The reputed director has already given some biggies like PK, 3 Idiots, Sanju and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to name a few.

SRK is reportedly growing his hair long for the film and we can’t wait to see him back on the field once again!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!