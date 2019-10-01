Satyameva Jayate 2 Posters OUT: John Abraham’s Might & Divya Khosla’s Beauty Is Metaphorically Patriotic!

John Abraham has created a niche for himself in Bollywood given his script choices. He is riding high on the commercial successes which had socially relevant issues too in it. He delivered breakthrough performance in his last release Batla House and now the actor is all set to return in a cop avatar with a sequel to 2018’s action-thriller Satyameva Jayate.

John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri, just moments ago, unveiled the posters of Satyameva Jayate 2 on Twitter. The one featuring John shows the actor ripping off his ‘Khaki’ (Police uniform) to showing his bare chest, symbolising the nation flag. The poster has a catch phrase “Tann, mann, dhann se badhkar jann, gann, mann.”

John captioned it as, ” The truth prevails AGAIN!! Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd 2020 – #SatyamevaJayate2.”

Along with the posters, the release date too is revealed and is slated to arrive on 2nd October 2020. The movie will be helmed by Milap Zaveri and will be backed by Nikkhil Advani and T-Series. The movie also features Divya Kumar Khosla as female lead.

“To awaken the people it is the women who must be awakened. Once she is on the move the family moves, the village moves, the nation moves!”-Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru! 💪🔥🤗 #SatyamevaJayate2 next #GandhiJayanti #2ndOctober2020 https://t.co/vv6RctiiXN — Milap (@zmilap) October 1, 2019

Just a few days ago, makers announced the second instalment to the Satyameva Jayate franchise.

John, who played a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop-killing spree in the original, said: “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With SMJ2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.”

