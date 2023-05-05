Life sometimes comes to a point where no one can tell what will happen next. That is why it is said, ‘Life is full of surprises and miracles’. The story of the Marathi film ‘Sari’ is based on these lines.

Get ready to be swept off your feet by the enchanting love story of ‘Sari’ as Reliance Entertainment and Canrus Productions announce the release of the Marathi romantic drama in UK and Ireland cinemas on May 19th, 2023. After receiving a positive response in India, the film, written and directed by Ashoka K. S. and produced by Dr Suresh Nagpal and Akash Nagpal, is all set to make its international debut and captivate audiences with its heart-touching narrative.

Director Ashoka K. S., who is well-known for his critically acclaimed horror flick ‘6-5=2’ and commercially successful film ‘Dia,’ brings his unique vision and expertise to ‘Sari.’ The film is a love story with a twist, following the lives of young lovers who experience miraculous events that no one could have imagined. With its intriguing plot, ‘Sari’ promises to be a romantic drama with an emotional depth that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Starring Ajinkya Raut, Ritika Shrotri, Prithvi Amber, and Mrinal Kulkarni in lead roles, ‘Sari’ is a beautifully crafted film that showcases the talent of Marathi artists. Presented by Canrus Productions and distributed by Reliance Entertainment, the film is set to resonate with all film enthusiasts who have a penchant for romantic dramas.

Dhruv Sinha, Head Overseas Businesses at Reliance Entertainment, expressed his excitement for the release of ‘Sari’ in UK and Ireland cinemas, saying, “We are thrilled to bring this Marathi romantic drama to international audiences and hope that it will strike a chord with viewers in the UK and Ireland as well.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the captivating love story of ‘Sari’ as it hits the big screens in India today and on 19 May in the UK & Ireland. The film is distributed by Reliance Entertainment Studios UK in UK & Ireland.

