Sara Ali Khan Playing Holi With Momma Amrita Singh & Brother Ibrahim Is A Blessing To Witness Amid The On-Going Pandemic

Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture from her childhood with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, with a dash of funky rhyming.
“Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter … Riot of colours with Water Slaughter …Mommy so young I almost forgot her …Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her …But it was healthy fun with no totter …After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor,” wrote Sara Ali Khan alongside the pictures that she posted.
The snapshot is from a Holi celebration and has the three of them hugging each other. Amrita’s face is covered in red ‘gulaal’ while and Sara with her chubby cheeks looks cute.
Trending
Recently, Sara posted a quirky photo where she is seen twinning with her mom. In the picture, Sara and Amrita wear similar outfits. Even their masks are of the same design.
“Mommy’s day out. #twinning #winning,” the actress had captioned the picture.
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s comedy flick “Coolie No. 1”. The film is a remake of Dhawan’s 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!